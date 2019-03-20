× Oklahoma City Thunder set to retire Nick Collison’s No. 4 at Chesapeake Energy Arena

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder is set to retire Nick Collison’s No. 4 Wednesday night at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Collison announced his retirement last spring after 15 years with the Thunder.

“My goal was always to make a career out of basketball, and I was blessed to be in the NBA for 15 seasons,” said Collison. “As my time as a basketball player comes to an end, I’m so grateful for my family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans, my hometown, Kansas University, the Thunder organization and everyone else who has helped me along the way. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. It has been an incredible journey that I’m proud of, and it would not have been possible to do it on my own.”

His No. 4 will be the first number retired by the Thunder.