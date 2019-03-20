× Oklahoma college baseball player in critical condition after Arkansas hit-and-run accident

MONTICELLO, Ark. – An Arkansas woman was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run accident that left an Oklahoma college baseball player in critical condition.

Joseph Cerda plays baseball at Southeastern Oklahoma State University where he is a senior.

The 21-year-old was crossing US 425 with his teammates when he was hit by a vehicle. The team was in Monticello for a three-game series against the University of Arkansas.

According to KTEN, officials say a woman was arrested by Arkansas State Police in connection to the incident – Katley Amanda Johnson, 24. KTEN reports she has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing governmental operations.

Arkansas woman arrested in hit-and-run injury of Southeastern Oklahoma State University student athletehttps://t.co/AJZb2FDgX7 pic.twitter.com/QwxDsl1j25 — KTEN News (@KTENnews) March 20, 2019

Cerda was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

His father, Joseph Cerda, says there’s a long road ahead for his son’s recovery.

“It has been a tough weekend, but it would have been even tougher without the support of Savage Storm Baseball, St.Mary’s Softball, friends and family who came from all over and sent messages, and the countless prayers and visitors Joseph has received from the #GAC baseball and #FCA communities. Thank you from Joseph and the Cerda family. He has a long road ahead, your continued prayers are appreciated. #39STRONG‬.”

A gofundme has been set up to help the Cerda family with daily living and medical costs.

Johnson has a pretrial hearing for April 1. Her bond was set at $20,000.