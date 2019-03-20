OSBI, Payne County officials investigating possible Ripley murder-suicide

March 20, 2019

RIPLEY, Okla. – A murder-suicide investigation is underway in Payne County, according to officials.

The Stillwater News Press reports the Payne County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the “Payne County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on a missing person case. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office had a possible last known location for the individual.”

Deputies responded to that location near Highway 108 and 56th St. and found a vehicle allegedly belonging to the missing person.

Upon further investigation, deputies then discovered “the subject and two minor children” dead at the scene.

Officials say preliminary investigations indicate a murder-suicide.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Payne County officials with the case, as well as the medical examiner’s office.

No other details have been released at this time.

