Surface repair work on road in Edmond to begin soon

EDMOND, Okla. – Drivers in Edmond should prepare for an upcoming surface repair project that is expected to affect traffic.

According to the City of Edmond, work to resurface a half-mile section of Covell Road will begin March 25.

The area of Covell Road being resurfaced is between Broadway and Bryant Avenue, and will take place from Hidden Hollow Drive and Birnam Woods Lane.

The road will still be open during the project, however, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Drivers should expect delays or find an alternate route if possible.

Officials say the project is expected to take approximately two weeks, depending on the weather.