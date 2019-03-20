Traffic Alert: Part of I-35 to narrow near Guthrie, Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Surface repairs on a busy interstate will cause lane closures, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say.

This week, southbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane in Logan County at the following locations and times:

  • Southbound I-35 is narrowed at SH-33 (mm 157) in Guthrie through 6 a.m. Friday
  • Southbound I-35 will be narrowed between Seward Rd. (mm 151) and Waterloo Rd./N.E. 248th St. (mm 146) near Edmond from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and again from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers should expect delays and use extra caution throughout the temporary work zones.

