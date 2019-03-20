Woman arrested after traffic stop in Broken Arrow leads to discovery of drugs

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A traffic stop in Broken Arrow led to the discovery of drugs and a woman’s arrest, police say.

On Sunday, police pulled over Ashley Cox, after an officer said she was sitting at a traffic light for abnormal amount of time.

“The officer notices that the vehicle begins to veer to the left and then makes an abrupt correction as so not to hit the center median,” Officer James Koch with Tulsa Police Department told FOX 23.

Cox allegedly admitted to police her license was suspended.

Police say they found heroin in her pocket, meth and pills in her purse, marijuana in her wallet and syringes on the floor. When asked by police why she had marijuana in her wallet, she allegedly said, “I don’t smoke it. I sell it.”

“It’s fairly uncommon for police officers to come across individuals with multiple types of drugs,” Koch said.

Cox was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on several drug complaints.