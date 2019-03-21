× 1 dead, 2 in custody, after shooting in southwestern Canadian County

SCOTT, Okla. – A woman is dead and two suspects in custody after a shooting in rural southwestern Canadian County Thursday night, officials said.

According to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a business off of State Highway 37, about six miles southeast of Hinton, shortly after 7:00 p.m. Officials said the shooting victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was driven from the shooting location to Sandy Springs Farms and Wichita Buffalo Company, 28580 Highway 37, for help.

A silver Lincoln Navigator with a shattered rear window was seen being towed away on a flatbed trailer from the ranch and event center.

“This whole thing evolved pretty quick, we had a lot of help from the Hinton PD,” said Sheriff Chris West.

Three miles east on Highway 37, on S. Karns Road, sheriff’s deputies vehicles and crime scene tape crisscrossed the dead-end gravel road as portable flood lights lit the scene, where West said the shooting took place.

“Earlier tonight, two vehicles came to this location, there were rounds fired from an AR-15 into the other vehicle,” West said.

The woman was transported by ambulance to INTEGRIS Canadian Valley Hospital in Yukon, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

“We actually have two suspects in custody. We believe one of them is going to be the shooter and we’ve actually recovered what we believe is going to be the murder weapon.”

West wouldn’t say where the suspects were found, or speculate on a possible motive was. The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, along with Hinton Police.