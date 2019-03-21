19-year-old arrested in connection to robberies at Oklahoma City businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have arrested a man accused of robbing metro businesses at gunpoint.

Police were looking for a suspect who robbed three metro businesses, a Walmart Neighborhood Market, a CVS Pharmacy and Maestro Donuts, all on the city’s south side, between approximately 6:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. on Monday.

On Thursday, police announced they arrested 19-year-old Tanner Blake Myers in connection to the robberies.

Anahi Palma, who works at the doughnut shop, told News 4 she tried to stay as calm as she could during the robbery.

"He walked in and, as soon as he saw me, he put the gun up and was like 'Give me the money,'" said Palma.

Palma said she cleared out the register and gave it to him, which was a sum of about $300.

"You don’t really know what to do when you have a gun pointed at you. I just stayed as quiet as I could, as calm as I could and did what he asked so I wouldn't get hurt," she said. "Until he left is when I broke down. I couldn’t stop shaking. I was bawling."

Myers was arrested Wednesday afternoon near SW 51st and Independence by members of OKCPD's Gang Unit.

Police say they were able to identify Myers "thanks to several great tips from concerned citizens."

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of attempted robbery with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.