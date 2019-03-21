Bicyclist in critical condition following hit-and-run in NW Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are hoping surveillance footage might help them find the driver of a vehicle that hit a bicyclist, dragged the bicycle about 10 blocks away and then took off from the scene.

"How did the car not realize it?” Deven Rookard told News 4.

Rookard is talking about the jaw-dropping scene that unfolded early Thursday morning in front of her office, prompting a call from her boss.

"He said be on the lookout for the police or somebody coming by wanting footage because it was a pretty crazy accident,” she said.

Rookard is talking about footage from their 24-hour surveillance system. Police are hoping their cameras may have captured a vehicle and possibly a driver they really want to find.

"When officers arrived, they discovered a man lying in the roadway, critically injured. He had been on a bicycle. The bicycle was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle simply kept right on going,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The driver then dragged the bicycle about 10 blocks away to NW 6th and Classen, left it there and took off.

"Investigators are in the process of trying to obtain video surveillance from several of the businesses around there,” Knight said.

Rookard is also hopeful their footage can help because it hits close to home. Her mom is also the victim of a hit-and-run. She survived, but Rookard said the unanswered questions still haunt their family.

"I mean, were you drunk? Were you under the influence of something? Because, like, how would you not realize that. I mean, I couldn't live like that. I know that for sure,” she said.

At last check, the victim was still in critical condition. He has been identified by police as 31-year-old Chad Ryan Epley, who lived in the area.

No arrests have been made at this time.