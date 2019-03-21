Edmond teens make it to 2nd round on ‘World of Dance’ reality show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - These Edmond dancers compete all over the nation. A wall is a display of their many awards but none bigger than being asked to be on NBC's 'World of Dance.'

"Us going on 'World of Dance,' it was us trying to prove we're here. We're good dancers. We've been working really hard,” said dancer Treasure Wensauer.

The teens practiced up to nine hours a day for a month to perfect the piece before going on national television.

Artistic director Skye Massay choreographed the dance to Billy Joel’s hit song 'Piano Man.'

"Music's my favorite thing, and so I wanted to go outside the box so I thought, hey, let's bring something a little different to the table,” Massay said. "I was like hey, you know, it's risky but I feel like sometimes the bigger risk the better."

From the Edmond stage to center stage in California, the dancers were going on national TV with millions of eyes glued to their performance.

"I was like freaking out but, once you walk back through the tunnel and you walk on stage, you are just so excited to be there,” said Breanne Elwell, a dancer.

But, what would the judges say?

"The routine itself was so perfectly put together,” said Derek Hough.

"Interesting,” Jeniffer Lopez said.

A score of 87.7 gave them another shot in the duels round and placed them fourth in the competition.

"We have to prove that we can strike against another team and compete against somebody that may be a different style from us," Wensauer said.

"I can't go into a lot of detail about it because you have to watch the show, but it's going to be very different and a little more on the fun side,” Massay said.

To see if they have what it takes to keep dancing on the world stage.

You can see the team dance at 7 p.m. Sunday on 'World of Dance' on NBC.