× Little Rock mayor picks Keith Humphrey as new police chief

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott has chosen Keith Humphrey as the city’s new chief of police.

Scott said at a news conference Thursday that he selected the Norman, Oklahoma police chief and former chief of Lancaster, Texas after consulting with police officers, community members and leaders, the Fraternal Order of Police and the city’s Black Police Officers Association.

Tearing up, Humphrey said he is humbled by the opportunity and wants to make Little Rock the nation’s safest city.

Humphrey, who Scott said will start by April 22, said he’ll spend his first 100 days listening to officers and community members to see what can be improved. He also said he will live inside the city.

Ricky Adams, director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, released this statement in response:

“On behalf of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and OSBI Commission Chair Mike Boring, I would like to congratulate Norman Police Chief Keith Humphrey on his selection as the next police chief of Little Rock, Arkansas. Chief Humphrey has been a great friend to the OSBI, serving on the OSBI Commission since his appointment in 2014. Since coming to Oklahoma from Texas, Chief Humphrey has been a strong supporter of Oklahoma law enforcement and an outspoken advocate of the mission of the OSBI. While he will be missed as a member of the Oklahoma law enforcement community, and as a member of our commission, we wish him all the best in his new role as chief of police in Little Rock.”

Former Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner stepped down in November to head the Syracuse, New York department.