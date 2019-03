× Longstanding Oklahoma City taxi company shutting down

OKLAHOMA CITY – A longstanding local business is shutting down.

After decades of service, Yellow Cab Company of Oklahoma City will stop offering rides at midnight Sunday.

We had multiple people contact News 4 about the Yellow Cab Company closing, some saying without giving employees much notice so we stopped by and asked to talk to ownership.

They declined our request for interview, but they did say they are closing.