Man injured, other arrested after shooting outside of Mayes County gentleman’s club

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – A fight in the parking lot of a gentleman’s club in Mayes County ended in a shooting, officials say.

Early Wednesday morning, officers say a shooting outside of Sensations Gentleman’s Club left one man injured.

Deputies say a man, Dustin Waddell, and another man, who has not yet been identified, got into a fight in the parking lot when the unidentified man pulled out a gun.

That’s when Waddell and the man wrestled over the gun which then discharged twice.

The other man was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital where he is stable.

FOX 23 reports Waddell and two others left the scene and later called 911.

They were all found near Locust Grove, officials say.

Waddell was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. The others were arrested for public intoxication.