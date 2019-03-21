Missing Oklahoma woman found murdered, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLIANT, Okla. - An investigation is underway after an Oklahoma woman was found bound and murdered.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the victim has been identified as Roxi Faizy, 56, of Broken Bow.

She was last seen at a tanning salon in Broken Bow on January 25. A few days later, her husband reported her as missing.

On Monday, officials say her body was found in a creek near Valliant, Oklahoma.

Authorities say her wrists had been zip-tied, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

OSBI officials are investigating her death as a homicide, but so far, no suspects have been identified.