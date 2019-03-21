“I want answers,” Oklahoma father seeks justice for his daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A concerned Oklahoma father said, more than four years ago, his young daughter was raped by a 19-year-old but, due to a court mix-up, justice has never been served.

The particular rape case was filed in Oklahoma County, but attorneys soon found out the crime took place in Cleveland County.

Now, the case must start all over again.

"Leave these little girls alone," the victim's father said. "It's pretty simple, just leave them alone."

The desperate cry came from the father looking for answers. His daughter went to a New Year's party to ring in 2015 at the Burnetwood Mobile Park. Four months later, his then 13-year-old daughter found out she was pregnant.

"I told her mom she doesn't need to go there and these are bad people," he said.

The baby's dad is then 19-year-old Ethan Lee Williams.

"That was hard," the victim's father said.

For two years, the the victim's father pleaded with Oklahoma City police to put Williams behind bars, even confirming DNA evidence with the detective.

"If you had a 13-year-old daughter who was impregnated by an adult, wouldn't you want something done?" he said.

In April 2017, Williams was charged with first-degree rape in Oklahoma County and pleaded not guilty.

In less than a year, a judge dismissed Williams' case and the defendant walked out a free man.

"This guy has three other children, and they are all with minors and he is just walking the streets," the victim's father said. "He is probably just hooking up with other minors seeing he likes little girls."

It turns out the location of the crime isn't in Oklahoma County.

The mobile park sits on 89th Street.

The road divides Oklahoma County and Cleveland County.

Now, any further movements in the case must come from Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn.

"I'm going to keep pushing it," the victim's father said. "I want answers. I want this guy to be in jail. I want a reason why."

But, the father still worries it's more than just a mix up.

"In the meantime, I have found out that Williams' mom is an Oklahoma County Sheriff officer," he said. "They made it go away. It's simple. They made it go away."

News 4 has reached out to Mashburn. His secretary said the attorney assigned to the particular case is out of the office until Monday.