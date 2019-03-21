× Police: Bicyclist taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by car in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in northwest Oklahoma City.

At around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the scene near NW 16th and Classen after a man was found lying in the roadway. Authorities say he was hit by a car.

Officials say a vehicle not involved in the accident spotted the man and called 911.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are unsure when the incident occurred and do not have a suspect description at this time.

The intersection of NW 16th and Classen is shut down while police continue to investigate.