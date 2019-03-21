Sooners Prepare for Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the sixth time in seven seasons, the Sooners are in the Big Dance. This seasons first round foe promises to provide some fireworks. It's a battle of legendary coaches. Lon Kruger and Kermit Davis.

The two have more than 1,000 combined wins, but this is the first match up between the two. All-time, OU is 1-2 against Ole Miss. However, Davis' staff features an assitant with some Oklahoma flavor. Win Case.

Case spent time at Oklahoma State before graduating from USAO. He also was the head basketball coach at Oklahoma City University.

This match up is a battle between two programs struggling. OU has lost three of their last five games while Ole Miss has dropped five of their last seven.

Brian Brinkley is in South Carolina with the Sooners. His previews can be seen in the videos above.