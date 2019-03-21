TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35, I-40 narrow at Fort Smith Jct., Dallas Jct.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says drivers need to prepare for upcoming lane closures on two busy interstates.

The following closures will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday:

The left lane of westbound I-40 will be closed between the Fort Smith Jct. (mm 153) and Dallas Jct. (mm 126)

The westbound I-40 ramp to southbound I-35 at the Dallas Jct. (mm 126) will be narrowed to one lane

The left lane of southbound I-35 will be closed between I-40 at the Dallas Jct. (mm 126) and S.E. 15th St. (mm 125D)

ODOT officials say the lane closures are for crews to work on overhead sign installation.

Drivers should expect delays and plan extra travel time or use an alternate route, such as I-44 and I-235.