Unidentified suspect crashes through Chickasha shop gate with stolen truck, trailer

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Police are investigating after they said someone stole a pickup truck and trailer in the middle of the night from a Grady County repair shop.

The theft occurred around midnight Monday at the Bates Repair Service located on 7050 US-81.

According to Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir, the unidentified suspect cut a hole in the back fence of the 5-acre property and drove a four-wheeler through a wooded area to get on the vehicles and trailers.

“[He] hooked up one of the trailers that the business owned there to the truck then the four-wheeler he brought with him. He pulled up onto the flatbed trailer he was stealing,” Weir said. “He knew exactly what he was doing, apparently what he was after and how to go about getting it.”

Security cameras caught the roughly 30-40 minute incident.

The suspect is seen on video driving the 2012 Chevy Silverado 2500 with the trailer hooked behind it and crashing through the front gate before driving away into the night.

The gate will not be cheap to fix, according to shop owner Brad Bates.

According to Bates, the pickup truck belongs to a customer.

“When I first came in here, I looked at the gate. I thought, no, that wasn’t somebody that clipped it with a trailer, you know? It wasn’t a customer. It wasn’t an accidental deal,” he said. “We’re just out here trying to make a living, and we do good. A lot of people trust us to secure their equipment. When stuff like this happens, it’s disheartening.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at 405-224-0984.