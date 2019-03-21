Woman accused of bringing contraband, including steaks, homemade potato skins, onto Oklahoma prison’s grounds 

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – An apparent feast was foiled at an Oklahoma prison recently after a woman tried to sneak in several items, including steaks and homemade potato skins.

According to a post on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Facebook page, officers at the Dick Conner Correctional Center spotted a woman bringing several items onto prison grounds.

The woman, Wakanda Johnson, was detained and her vehicle was searched.

ODOC says investigators found marijuana, liquid THC, a cell phone, and food, including steaks and homemade potato skins.

A search warrant was issued for her home in Tahlequah, where a task force seized more drugs and $4,000 in cash.