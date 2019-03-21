Woman accused of murder, arson in Tulsa’s 9th homicide of the year

TULSA, Okla. – A homicide and arson case in Tulsa led to one woman’s arrest, police say.

On Wednesday night, Tulsa police responded to a home near 48th St. and North Johnstown after receiving a tip about a homicide.

When police arrived, they found a woman dead and partially burned inside.

Tulsa fire officials were also called to the home and say it looked like a fire had been set inside.

Police arrested Jessica McBride in connection to the woman’s death and fire after they say she returned to the home with lighter fluid.

FOX 23 reports police say McBride admitted to fighting the woman a few days before she allegedly choked and killed her.

McBride was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

This is Tulsa’s 9th homicide of 2019.