Woman grabbed in 50 Penn Place elevator; man arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a frightening encounter for a woman at an Oklahoma City business center after she claims she was grabbed by a man in an elevator.

“A woman, the victim in this case said that she was on the 13th floor of the building. She was waiting to get on the elevator and, when she got on, there was a man already there,” said Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City police public information officer.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning at 50 Penn Place, when police said 30-year-old Janard Peterson immediately began hugging the woman.

“That man began to hug the victim. While he was hugging her so tightly, she was not able to get away,” Morgan said.

According to a police report, the suspect “began making noises and kissing her on the neck and face area multiple times.”

The woman broke free after the elevator stopped on another floor.

“The victim in this case, as soon as she was able to get off the elevator, she did,” Morgan said.

When police arrived, they said the victim “was visibly shaken and had been crying by her smeared mascara.”

“She does not know this individual. She does not know why he did this,” Morgan said.

Police said Peterson is deaf and was unable to verbally communicate with officers. But, he gave them his name in writing.

While no one wanted to go on camera, some of the people who work in the building said they were surprised to hear about the incident, many who have had no issues in the past.

We tried reaching out to the property manager and the building owner to ask about extra security at the building but have yet to hear back.

Peterson has been charged with sexual battery. He is currently in the Oklahoma County Jail on a $5,000 bond.