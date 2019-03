× Almost 700 Oklahoma drivers incorrectly identified as uninsured

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – A prosecutor who leads a new program that comprises automatic license plate readers says nearly 5 percent of vehicles flagged as uninsured in Oklahoma were identified by error.

The Oklahoma District Attorneys Council sent warning letters to about 663 people who then verified their insurance coverage.

The Oklahoman reports prosecutor Amanda Arnall Couch says most errors can be attributed to owners failing to correctly register their license plate after purchasing a vehicle.

Couch runs the Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion program, also known as UVED.

Beginning July 1, a new Oklahoma law will require a car seller to retain the license plate instead of giving it to the purchaser.

Couch says the change could significantly reduce the number of false positives generated by the system.