Anadarko teacher says former student in need of medical attention after stealing pickup

ANADARKO, Okla. - Christopher Beaver was a star student at Anadarko High, but now he’s in custody with Caddo County; a shock to one of his former teachers, who says he had a bright future ahead of him.

“He was probably the best I ever had,” said Cody Sims, Beaver’s former teacher.

Sims was a math teacher to Beaver all four of his years at Anadarko High. Since Beaver’s arrest, Sims is one of the people fighting to make sure he gets the medical attention needed.

“I think not just me but the entire community, anyone who knew Chris, fellow classmates, the teachers. It was just shock. This was not something that you could even imagine Chris doing,” Sims said.

Earlier this month, 18-year-old Beaver was booked into the Caddo County Jail for stealing a pickup from a home in Chickasha. Allegedly leading authorities on a lengthy pursuit, running through red lights, swerving at a deputy and traveling at high speeds.

But the night before his arrest, Beaver’s mother said he hit his head in an accident and hasn’t been the same ever since.

“This is not him. I don’t know what happened but this is not my son. He really needs medical attention,” said Robyn Beaver, Christopher’s mother.

“For him to do something like this, I think it would have to come back to something like head trauma or something like that. This is just not him,” Sims said.

Sims even wrote a letter to the D.A. to attest to Beaver’s character. Saying in part, “I know he made a mistake, and I believe the people need to be held accountable for their actions, but consider this a case of a young man who is very much acting out of character.”

The D.A. says Beaver received a competency evaluation and was found incompetent and in need of mental health treatment. He is pending transfer to Vanita for inpatient mental health treatment. The D.A. also adding that the jail will do everything it can to keep him safe.

Beaver is due in court on September 13 for a competency hearing.

“I definitely think this could do more damage if it takes that long. I think this was something that needed attention immediately and I think that’s kind of what we’re fighting for here. For him to get the medical attention he needs,” Sims said.

Beaver is facing charges of speeding, eluding police, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and reckless driving. His mother has started a Go Fund Me to raise money to hire a defense attorney.