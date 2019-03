× Five organizations unite to provide free information to Oklahoma seniors about fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY- A series of spring conferences to fight fraud will arm Oklahoma seniors on how to protect themselves.

The free Oklahoma Senior Protection Summits will begin on March 27.

All sessions will be from 8:30 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.

“Fraudsters tend to target the senior population, and many times these scams work,” Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said. “The information seniors will get from these five organizations will be some of the most useful and helpful tools they can learn to fight fraud.”

“Protecting vulnerable Oklahomans is one of the most important priorities we have as public officials,” said Attorney General Mike Hunter. “These conferences will provide critical information to senior citizens in the state to keep them aware of fraud and teach them how to avoid becoming a victim of a scam. I appreciate the partnership between Commissioner Mulready and the Insurance Department, as well as all of the other public entities who are stepping up to host these events across the state.”

Topics will include insurance fraud, Medicare fraud, investment fraud, banking fraud, and current senior scams.

• March 27 – Oklahoma City, Moore Norman Technology Center, 13301 S. Penn Ave.

• Apri1 4 – Duncan, Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy.

• April 23 – Tulsa, Marriott Tulsa Southern Hills, 1902 E. 71st St.

• May 2 – Mustang, Mustang Conference Center, 1201 N. Mustang Rd.

• May 7 – Owasso, Tulsa Technology Center, Owasso Campus, 10800 N. 140th E. Ave.

Again, these are free events and the sessions include a continental breakfast, RSVP IS required.

PLEASE Register online here or you can call 800-763-2828.

2019 SPS Flyer All Locations