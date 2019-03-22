Man arrested in shooting death of Hinton woman

Posted 7:06 pm, March 22, 2019, by

CANADIAN CO., Okla. – The Canadian County Sheriff’s Department and the Hinton Police Department have arrested and detained a man who is suspected of shooting and killing a Hinton woman Thursday evening.

Sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, Ramon Hector Martine Ontiveros, 33, shot and killed Paige Gomer, a 28-year-old woman from Hinton, near Highway 37 and Karnes Road.

Ontiveros was arrested by Hinton Police Department at approximately 9 p.m. after he fled the scene of the shooting.

During the transport to Canadian County Jail, Ontiveros admitted he was responsible for firing a weapon which resulted in Gomer’s gunshot wound.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner is currently performing their investigation to pinpoint the exact cause of death.

On March 22, 2019 a probable cause affidavit was signed by the Canadian County District Court for the arrest of Ontiveros, a Mexican citizen, for murder in the first degree.  Ontiveros is currently in custody and is being held without bond, and an ICE detainer in place.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.