Man arrested in shooting death of Hinton woman

CANADIAN CO., Okla. – The Canadian County Sheriff’s Department and the Hinton Police Department have arrested and detained a man who is suspected of shooting and killing a Hinton woman Thursday evening.

Sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, Ramon Hector Martine Ontiveros, 33, shot and killed Paige Gomer, a 28-year-old woman from Hinton, near Highway 37 and Karnes Road.

Ontiveros was arrested by Hinton Police Department at approximately 9 p.m. after he fled the scene of the shooting.

During the transport to Canadian County Jail, Ontiveros admitted he was responsible for firing a weapon which resulted in Gomer’s gunshot wound.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner is currently performing their investigation to pinpoint the exact cause of death.

On March 22, 2019 a probable cause affidavit was signed by the Canadian County District Court for the arrest of Ontiveros, a Mexican citizen, for murder in the first degree. Ontiveros is currently in custody and is being held without bond, and an ICE detainer in place.