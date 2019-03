OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials are searching for a man who left the Carver Transitional Center halfway house for an approved work site itinerary on March 11 but never returned.

Rodney James Ryans, 56, was serving sentences out of Logan, Oklahoma and McClain counties for forgery, drug possession, stolen property possession and carrying weapons.

He is described as white, 5′ 11″ tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Ryans has numerous aliases, including Mark Morgan, Rodney Morgan, Larry Ryans, Mark Kirkland and Leroy Ryans Jr.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.