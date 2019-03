× Panhandle law enforcement teaming up with OHP ENDUI this weekend

Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s ENDUI team will partner with five agencies this weekend in the panhandle to get impaired drivers off the roads.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s ENDUI team will partner with other troopers, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, Texhoma Police Department, Goodwell Police Department, and the Woodward Police Department this Saturday. Other agencies in the area have been contacted and may participate in the effort.

These high-visibility saturation patrols are meant to focus members of law enforcement on catching impaired drivers.

This weekend’s initiative will begin around 4 p.m. Saturday and will end mid-morning Sunday.