OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police arrested three women who allegedly stole merchandise from a shopping center near I-240 and Penn then led officers on a short chase Friday evening.

A witness called police to report seeing a shoplifting.

Police arrived as the suspects were leaving.

The suspects initiated a pursuit, hitting curbs along the way and flattening the tires of their vehicle.

They finally stopped at SW 59th and Country Club Drive.

All three women in the car are now in custody.