Police responding to incident in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY-Police responded to a possible shooting near SW 45th and May
First reports indicated there was a victim in the parking lot of a shopping center.
Officials now say there was not a shooting.
Investigators on the scene tell KFOR a man was transported to the hospital after finding a pool of blood.
The man was coughing violently and had trouble breathing.
Officials now believe he may have had a terminal illness which wasn’t immediately known and he died at the hospital.
The illness and scene made it appear that he suffered a trauma.