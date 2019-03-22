× Police responding to incident in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY-Police responded to a possible shooting near SW 45th and May

First reports indicated there was a victim in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Officials now say there was not a shooting.

Investigators on the scene tell KFOR a man was transported to the hospital after finding a pool of blood.

The man was coughing violently and had trouble breathing.

Officials now believe he may have had a terminal illness which wasn’t immediately known and he died at the hospital.

The illness and scene made it appear that he suffered a trauma.