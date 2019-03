× Sooners Slice and Dice Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament

It was as good a start as Oklahoma has had all season. The Sooners jumped out on Ole Miss with a 12-0 run to start the game. Kristian Doolittle scoring half of that. At one point, OU hit eight straight buckets. Doolittle had eight in the first half.

Everything seemingly went well for OU. The Sooners NCAA Tournament experience really showed compared to the none held by Ole Miss. Rashard Odomes, who’s not known for his scoring, hit a tough and one layup and also an easy dunk to help the Sooners jump out to a 14-2 lead.

Following that, Christian James found his stroke from three. He had three of those in the first half as the Sooners led 32-18. Oklahoma didn’t stop, either. And it happened to be on both ends. Matt Freeman notched a big swat. Then Jamal Bienemy got a steal which lead to a Rashard Odomes slam. He added another layup and foul. Odomes had 14 in the first half.

At the half, Oklahoma held a 50-33 advantage. OU forced nine turnovers while shooting an impressive 57% from the field and nearly 67% from three.

In the second half, it was more of the same. Rashard Odomes continued his impressive play on the offensive end notching a couple of and one layups to keep passing the Sooners lead.

Brady Manek didn’t miss out on the fun either. He had a reverse layup, as well as an impressive three to help keep the Sooners at arms length from Ole Miss. Four Sooners finished in double figures. Odomes had 20, James had 20, Doolittle had 19, Manek added 19.

Oklahoma shoots a hot 57% as they take down Ole Miss, 95-72. That’s a season high for points with the Sooners and the most points they’ve scored in an NCAA Tournament game since 1989. OU had just four turnovers in the win.

The Sooners face the winner of 16th seed Gardner-Webb and top seeded Virginia on Sunday. Virginia is the only top seeded team in NCAA Tournament history to lose to a 16 seed. They did it last season losing to UMBC.