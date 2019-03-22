There’s a rebirth of The Womb building near Automobile Alley with obscure art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Local artists are creating a new art wonder at The Womb.

It's part of Factory Obscura, a collaborative art experience where the pieces are larger than life.

The exhibits used to travel, but now Factory Obscura will have a permanent home inside the old “womb” building.

It’s a musical wonderland complete with mix tapes and rock stars.

Now, at the first-ever permanent installation of Factory Obscura you can make a mix tape anytime you want 24/7 with the giant outdoor boombox.

"The idea of Mix-Tape is all themed around music and the emotions and memories that music can trigger," Kelsey Karper, co-founder of Factory Obscura said.

Factory Obscura used to travel as they opened new art experiences, but now this 6,000 square foot pink building on 9th and Broadway will be their permanent location.

A familiar space to many.

"Also with the Flaming Lips having been here for the last eight years or so and that fact that so much music has taken place in this space,” Karper said.

By this musician Wayne Coyne, lead singer of the Flaming Lips. The band spent a lot of time here storing equipment and creating art.

"Where this is like a ride, but not in Disneyland,” Flaming Lips Lead Singer Wayne Coyne said.

King's Mouth will stay as a permanent feature in Factory Obscura.

A musical art installation put into action before the idea was even born.

"Since it's a head and it's got this stuff he said well maybe make up a little story that goes with it. In my head I was like 'oh no. I don't know what this story is, but I said sure let's do it,'" Coyne told News 4.

A story of a baby who turns into part of the universe.

This story the inspiration for an upcoming album called King’s Mouth unveiling on Record Store Day April 13.

"Hello!"

He hopes the wonder you experience in here will keep you coming back to Factory Obscura.

"And so by the time we're all getting together it really is like any factory that's doing stuff. Everybody just starts to getting to work. Nobody's the boss. Nobody's the worker," Coyne said.

There are several versions of King’s Mouth that have toured in Baltimore, Portland at Meow Wolf in New Mexico and is headed to Williamsburg, New York soon. It was first created in 2011.

Factory Obscura will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Friday and Saturday its hosting Momentum, an art show featuring, performance, film, music and mixed media.

For more information on Momentum, click here.

For more information on Factory Obscura, click here.