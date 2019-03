Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have arrested three teenagers in connection to a burglary and homicide after a man was found dead in southwest Oklahoma City home.

In February, police responded to the area near I-240 and S. May for a welfare check where they found the victim identified as George Olinger, 47, of Oklahoma City dead inside a home.

He was first found by his roommate, who did not want to be identified on camera.

"I just went over there to check make sure he was still there, but he wasn’t," he said.

According to police, Olinger had “obvious signs of trauma consistent with homicide.”

On Friday, the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed three teenagers have been arrested in connection.

14-year-old Christopher Guidry and 15-year-old Alexander Rodus are now facing charges of 1st degree burglary and 1st degree murder. According to court documents, Guidry used a 9mm pistol to shoot Olinger during a burglary.

Police were able to tie the suspects to the incident after locating a person who reportedly purchased a rifle from them after a separate burglary, where investigators say 27 guns and a gun safe were taken.

"The witness stated the defendant confessed to him about committing a burglary and killing the homeowner," an affidavit obtained by News 4 states.

Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Dept. said the suspects were picked up by the Oklahoma City Police Department’s gang unit Thursday evening.

The third suspect, 17-year-old Koby Leblanc, was arrested in Muskogee on Friday morning. Leblanc where he had been living in a group home. He was transferred to the Oklahoma County jail on Friday afternoon.

Olinger's roommate, who lived with him for eight years, said he mostly kept to himself.

"He just liked being left alone, play his games, work on his car, take care of his pet," he said. "They [suspects] saw the two cars he had, the two vehicles and probably think he had money."

He said right now, he's trying to move on; however, the arrests have been some sense of closure.

"They’re young, and they’re going to be pay for that the rest of their life on that," he said. "Just going to have to let the legal system take care of how they’re going to do that."

Rodus' family did not wish to be interviewed on camera when we spoke with them on Friday, but they said they were shocked and saddened by the arrest.