Touching photo shows cable tech who ‘walked into a mess’ soothing crying child

GREENVILLE, S.C. – A cable worker’s act of kindness has gone viral.

Jessica Nash Donnahoo, of South Carolina, posted a photo on Facebook of Spectrum employee Rob Kinney holding and comforting her 3-year-old son, Sailor, who she says was born with rare brain defects and is blind.

Here is her entire Facebook post:

Dear Spectrum Internet, Today your technician Robert came to our home to upgrade our internet and help us start up TV streaming. He walked into a mess. My son, Sailor, is three years old. He was born with two rare brain defects and he is blind. He is unable to communicate his needs, and today has been rough for him. He has been crying all morning. I’ve been trying to soothe him while also meeting the needs of my two year old daughter, cleaning, washing dishes, and doing laundry while my husband works. It’s just been a tough day. When Robert walked in and started talking, Sailor ran to him and reached up. Robert didn’t seem bothered at all and, instead, held my son off and on for the whole 45 minutes he was in our home. He snuggled him close while I folded laundry. It was a huge relief to this tired momma. Robert could have walked in, rushed, and left but instead he saw a need greater than internet and met it. That’s beyond customer service- it’s humanity at its best. Robert deserves a raise… a promotion… something! He’s an asset to your company and I will never forget his kindness.

Sincerely,

Jessica

According to Good Morning America, Kinney has worked for Spectrum for nine years, and is a single dad to a 4-year-old. Donnahoo said she thinks that’s one of the reasons he was so wonderful with her little boy.

“I said, ‘You want me to pick you up, buddy?’ while looking at her just to get a feel or not if it would be a problem,” Kinney told GMA. “She seemed okay with it so I picked him up and held him while I was doing a few things inside. He was super comfortable with it to the point he started getting sleepy.”

So many people loved Kinney’s act of kindness that Donnahoo’s March 16 post has been shared more than 132K times, as of Thursday afternoon.