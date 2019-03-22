Two Oklahoma teens arrested for murder, police say there is a possible third suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to a burglary and homicide after a man was found dead in southwest Oklahoma City home.

In February, Police responded to the area near I-240 and S. May for a welfare check where they found the victim identified as George Olinger, 47, of Oklahoma City.

According to police, Olinger had “obvious signs of trauma consistent with homicide.”

On Friday, the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed two teenagers have been arrested in connection.

Court documents state 14-year-old Christopher Guidry and 15-year-old Alexander Rodus are now facing charges of 1st-degree burglary and 1st-degree murder.

Knight said the suspects were picked up by the Oklahoma City Police Department’s gang unit Thursday evening.

“There’s a possibility of a third suspect out there. Still, we want to hear from the public if anyone has information,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.