Crash involving ATV, vehicle claims life of Oklahoma man

KINGFISHER, Okla. – Officials are investigating the cause of a crash involving a vehicle and ATV that claimed the life of one Oklahoma man.

It happened Friday, just after 6:30 p.m., three miles south of Kingfisher.

According to a trooper’s report, 34-year-old Christopher McCollum, of Kingfisher, was driving an ATV westbound on a private drive when he entered onto a county road and was struck by a pickup traveling northbound.

Both vehicles departed the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch.

McCollum was taken to a nearby hospital where he was then flown to an Oklahoma City hospital. Sadly, he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup and three passengers inside were not injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.