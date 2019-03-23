Friend remembers woman killed in Canadian County shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. - A man wanted for murder in Canadian County is in custody after 28-year-old Paige Gomer was shot and killed Thursday night.

The Canadian County sheriff said her suspected killer is an illegal immigrant from Mexico and has admitted to the crime.

"We were supposed to meet up and I just never got the time to,” said Sosha Christmas. “It just shows live everyday like your last."

Sosha Christmas regrets never meeting up with Gomer.

24 hours ago she found out her long-time friend was murdered.

"She would always help me through the worst times,” said Christmas.

On March 21, the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Highway 37 and Karns Road.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Ramon Hector Martine Ontiveros on a first degree murder charge.

"I sent people his mug shot and no one knows who he was,” said Christmas.

Sheriff Chris West confirmed Ontiveros is a Mexican citizen saying “We are still actively involved in this investigation where an American citizen died in the hands of an illegal alien in Canadian County.

"I just hope he never gets out,” said Christmas. “I hope he never gets to see freedom again. I don't know who he is, but I hope he gets what he deserves."

Christmas said Gomer leaves behind a daughter, and she hopes her best friend will be remembered for the selfless person she always was.

"She always had your back always,” said Christmas “She was just a phone call away."

Ontiveros is being held with no bond, and an ICE detainer is in place.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner is still investigating to pinpoint the exact cause of death.