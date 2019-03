× Hundreds of OG&E customers without power in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of customers with OG&E in northwest Oklahoma City are without power Saturday morning.

According to OG&E’s System Watch, an outage has been reported near NW 164th and Penn. and affects approximately 400 residents in the area.

It is unknown what caused the outage, but crews are working to restore power.

System Watch says power could be restored by 2:30 p.m.