Kiwi Connection Highlights OU-Virginia Battle in NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma had the most impressive performance of all the first round games in the NCAA Tournament. That's because they scored more than the 67 other teams in the field.

What will be even more impressive is if the Sooners can take down top seeded Virginia in the second round. They'll likely need another double-digit performance from four of their main stays to do just that.

However, this game is a bit more personal for one Sooner and one Cavalier. Matt Freeman of OU and Jack Salt of Virginia grew up together. Ironically enough, despite being more than 8,000 miles from their home town, the two will face off to keep their season alive. And a curveball that no one saw coming between the two.

Brian Brinkley has that story and an on the court preview of OU and Virginia. The two square off in Columbia, South Carolina at 6:45 Sunday night.