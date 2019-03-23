New details in February gang-related shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Three people are in custody in connection with a deadly shooting back in February.

Jaylen Brown, Marqui Smith, and Keshawn Franklin are all charged with murder.

According to police, on February 17 one victim was found dead from gunshot injuries outside the Session Hookah Lounge on NW 23rd Street.

Another victim was rushed to the hospital.

Police said Franklin was the first to fire his pistol causing a gunfight in the parking lot.

All three suspects are involved in gangs and now sit in the Oklahoma County Jail.