OHP cleaning up multi-car wreck on I-44

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers are on the scene of a multi-car accident on eastbound I-44.

This happened just before 7:40 Saturday morning at I-44 and N Classen Blvd.

Officials tell us two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a wreck after one of the trucks overturned.

No injuries were reported.

The roadway is still partially blocked at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR for updates.