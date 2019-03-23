× Program that helps young people who need immediate safety returns to Oklahoma City, city officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY – A program aimed at helping young people who need immediate safety is making a return in Oklahoma City.

City officials say the return of the program, Safe Place, also means the return of black and yellow diamond-shaped signs on Oklahoma City fire stations and OnCue stores.

“Safe Place gives an option to young people who feel they have no place to turn,” said Fire Chief Richard Kelley. “We want them to know that if they come to a fire station or an OnCue store, we’ll put them in touch with people who can help them.”

The signs resemble one you’d find on a street and say “Safe Place,” with the image of a house taking the place of the “a” in Place.

For a list of fire stations, click here. You can also click here for a list of OnCue stores.