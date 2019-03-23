Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Spring has returned and so has the OKC Home & Outdoor Living Show

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a great day to come to the OKC Home and Outdoor Living Show at State Fair Park.

Enthusiastic visitors enjoyed this exciting event, showcasing brilliant ideas for your home and outdoor living spaces.

From great home improvement and backyard gardening ideas, indoor spas and outdoor sheds, new decorating tips and more, there was something for everyone.

Jessica Bruno and Brent Skarky from Oklahoma’s News 4 were on hand to meet and greet visitors as they stopped by to spin the K4 Prize Wheel.

The OKC Home and Outdoor Living Show continues through Sunday and tickets are available at the main doors of the Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park.

