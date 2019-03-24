“Do NOT seek shelter under an overpass,” OEM warning drivers following severe storms

Posted 11:25 am, March 24, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is warning the public of a dangerous move many drivers made during Saturday’s severe storms.

Parts of Oklahoma saw high winds and large hail, including some as big as golf balls.

Many drivers were out on the roads at the time, deciding to seek shelter under overpasses. However, officials say this is dangerous. 

“Do NOT seek shelter under an overpass! You force people into dangerous situations with no way of escape, and block emergency vehicles from getting to people that need help!” OEM posted on Facebook.


It is always best to stay off the roads during severe weather.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.