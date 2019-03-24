Homeowners clean up after hail storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Saturday's storm dropped golf ball sized hail on homes in the Arrowhead Hills neighborhood in Edmond.

Ice even made its way inside.

“It must of just came out of no where as far as I’m concerned," said homeowner Christ West.

Chris West has only lived in Oklahoma for five years.

He's now realizing the weather can be unpredictable.

"I should’ve paid more attention I guess," said West.

His Sunday was spent cleaning up.

“Our entire backyard was just filled with ice balls," said West.

Tarps covered roofs after some houses saw hail break through ceiling skylights.

Roof contractors were out surveying the area for pock marks and missing shingles.

“It sounded like a massive thunderstorm with people throwing baseballs on the roof," said West.

Homeowners also saw damage to their cars.

“As fast as it came on, I don’t think I could’ve had time to move it up the driveway real quick," said West. "The damage was pretty much done right away.”

West said after this introduction to spring, he's taking note for the future.

“We should’ve done the comprehensive insurance, but you live and you learn," said West. "Welcome to Oklahoma.”