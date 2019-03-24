Homicide investigation underway in Tulsa after shooting victim drives SUV nearly into Walmart entrance 

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating after a man who had been shot drove a vehicle nearly into a Walmart.

Police say the man drove an SUV into the Walmart parking lot near 31st and Garnett Saturday night, hitting several vehicles and crashing near an entrance of the store.

FOX 23 reports police say the man, identified as 25-year-old Desean Tallent, had been shot in the upper torso.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials say they are investigating the case as a homicide.

If you have any information, call Tulsa’s CrimeStoppers at (918)596-2677.