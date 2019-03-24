× OHP: Macomb man drowns in Kiowa County lake

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. – A Macomb man’s body was found in a lake after he was reported missing over the weekend, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

According to a trooper’s report, on Friday, 36-year-old Kyle Burkitt was camping at Rocky Shores at Tom Steed Lake.

When he didn’t return to the tent, he was reported missing at around 9 a.m. Saturday to the Oklahoma Park Rangers. About an hour and a half later, Burkitt’s body was found in the water by campers.

His body was recovered by troopers and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown why or when Burkitt went into the lake, but officials say he drowned at approximately 12:40 a.m. Saturday.