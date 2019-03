× OKC & Yukon firefighters responding to house fire

YUKON, OKLA.- Firefighters are responding to a house fire in the 1500 block of Edinburg Dr. (near SW. 15th and Sara).

Officials say at least one person was injured as a result of the fire, and they have been transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters are still working to bring the fire under control.

This is developing story, News4 will continue to bring you updates as they become available.