Oklahoma family looking for answers following brother’s disappearance in Mexico

TECUMSEH, Okla. - 30-year-old Blake Mitchell, of Mustang, has been missing in Mexico for 11 days while completing a scuba diver certification course.

"He usually sends me he loves me or I’m getting in the water or I'm going into work now," said Brayden Diebold.

But those texts stopped abruptly Wednesday, March 13.

“We have been scouring the web, contacting people, our mom traveled there to meet with the authorities and the U.S. Embassy," said Erica Diebold.

Mitchell, Erica and Brayden Diebold's older brother, has been missing for 11 days in Cozumel.

Mitchell has been traveling back and forth for over a year from Mexico completing his diving certification classes.

“He had hopes of opening a scuba shop here in Oklahoma City," said Erica Diebold.

The family traveled to Mexico last week to meet up with investigators and found key clues.

"They did find his backpack near the dock with his iPad and his phone and passport," said Brayden Diebold. "His motorcycle was parked by the dock but no one has seen him actually get in the water.”

Mitchell's service dog, Sophie, was left back at his house without food or water.

This family is still grieving the loss of another brother back in January.

That's why they aren't giving up hope for Blake yet.

“It’s still very possible that he went somewhere to another island where he got lost or he is still floating," said Erica Diebold.

Crews have minimized their efforts on the ground and in the water, so the family has hired a private investigator and is raising money to continue the search.

“There are so many possibilities and you don’t know what to think you just have to remind yourself to breathe," said Erica Diebold.

You can stay updated on the search for Mitchell on the Facebook page #FindBlakeMitchell.

A gofundme has also been set up for those who would like to help the family.