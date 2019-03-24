× One person taken to hospital after chase in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a chase came to an end in Canadian County on Saturday.

It started when Yukon police tried to initiate a traffic stop at around 6 p.m., but the driver refused to pull over.

Officers followed the driver onto I-40 before exiting in El Reno.

Canadian County deputies say the vehicle ended up cutting through a farmer’s fields and eventually crashed through a fence, going the wrong way on Foreman Road.

That’s when the driver swerved to avoid hitting another car and ended up in a ditch.

The driver had to be pulled out of the vehicle and was airlifted to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies say the car involved had been reported stolen.